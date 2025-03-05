Light RainNow
WEATHER: Wednesday March 5th, 2025

Wednesday March 5th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday March 5th, 2025.

Showers or periods of drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches. Local amount 5 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

