WEATHER: Sunday March 30th, 2025

Sunday March 30th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday March 30th, 2025.

Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

