Sign Of Spring: Early Bird Boat Ramp Passes On Sale In LaSalle

LaSalle residents can take advantage of the early bird rate for annual LaSalle Boat Ramp Passes available for purchase until Monday, March 31st.

Early bird passes are $130 for LaSalle Residents, or $90 for seniors aged 55+. The regular annual pass rate will be in effect for everyone beginning on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025. Boat ramp passes can be purchased through the Vollmer Centre front desk or online using debit or credit. Passes purchased online will be available for pickup at the Vollmer Centre. Passes are not sent by mail.

The LaSalle Boat Ramp, located along the Detroit River at Front Road and Laurier Drive, opens for the season on Friday, April 4th, 2025. Once the ramp is open, boaters must have a seasonal pass or purchase a daily pass to use the boat ramp.

An attendant will be on-site daily from 6:00am to 7:00pm, weather permitting. The boat ramp attendants will not assist with launching boats. Fees can be paid on-site when an attendant is present by debit or credit only. Cash will not be accepted.