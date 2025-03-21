NEWS >
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 21st, 2025

Friday March 21st, 2025, 5:27pm

City News
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a health care provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible, to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

New Reinland Mennonite Church
330 Mersea Rd. 6, Wheatley
Sunday, March 16th 9:00am – 12:00pm
Church Building

TMC Urgent Care Kingsville
273 Main Street East, Kingsville
Monday, March 17th – 10:20am – 12:50pm

Main Entrance Waiting Area Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West, Leamington
Tuesday, March 18th – 2:30pm – 10:40pm
Emergency Department

