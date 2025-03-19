Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 19th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.

TMC Urgent Care Kingsville

273 Main St E, Kingsville

Tuesday, March 11th: 11:00am – 2:30pm

Waiting rooms, patient assessment rooms

273 Main Street East

Tuesday, March 11th: 11:00am – 2:30pm

Main entrance, waiting area, first floor area

33 Princess Avenue

Thursday, March 13: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Main entrance, waiting area, first floor area, patient assessment rooms

If you visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) and are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

