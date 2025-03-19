Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 19th, 2025, 5:27pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.
- TMC Urgent Care Kingsville
273 Main St E, Kingsville
Tuesday, March 11th: 11:00am – 2:30pm
Waiting rooms, patient assessment rooms
- Kingsville IDA Pharmacy
273 Main Street East
Tuesday, March 11th: 11:00am – 2:30pm
Main entrance, waiting area, first floor area
- Central Erie Shore Walk In Clinic
33 Princess Avenue
Thursday, March 13: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Main entrance, waiting area, first floor area, patient assessment rooms
If you visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) and are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue, Windsor
Friday, March 14th at 10:10pm to Saturday, March 15th at 1:40am
Main emergency department entrance, triage, emergency department
- McDonalds Restaurant
214 Talbot Street West in Leamington
Sunday, March 16th: 1:30pm – 4:00pm
Dining area
- Leamington Mennonite Church
108 Mersea Road
Sunday, March 16th: 7:00am – 2:00pm
Entire building
