Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 14th, 2025, 4:53pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a health care provider to review their immunity status.
If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible, to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West, Leamington
Thursday, March 6 at 6:50pm – Friday, March 7th at 1:54am
Main Emergency Department entrance
Triage
Emergency Department
- Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus
1995 Lens Avenue, Windsor
Wednesday, March 12th at 11:30am – 7:30pm
Main entrance
Elevators
3rd floor pediatric hallway
