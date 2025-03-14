Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 13th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a health care provider to review their immunity status.

Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic

33 Princess Street

Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 12:30pm- 5:30pm

Main building entrance, Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic waiting room

201 Talbot Street East

Saturday, March 8th, 2025 11:00am – 1:30pm

Main entrance

For those who were exposed at the Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic and are unvaccinated, the WECHU strongly recommends a dose of vaccine to help prevent a Measles infection before the end of the day Friday, March 14th. The Emergency Department at Erie Shores HeathCare (Hospital) will be offering a measles vaccine clinic for exposed individuals on Friday, March 1th4 at 8:30am until 7:00pm. When you arrive at the hospital, please call the Emergency Department before entering at 519-326-2373 and press 4400. This will allow the team to schedule your arrival and limit exposure.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.