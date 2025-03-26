Possible Public Measles Exposure Locations: Wednesday, March 26th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

South Shore Christian Academy

134 Mill Street East in Leamington

Tuesday, March 18th – 9:00 am – 11:20 am

Wednesday, March 19th – 8:45 am – 11:00 am

134 Mill Street East in Leamington Tuesday, March 18th – 9:00 am – 11:20 am Wednesday, March 19th – 8:45 am – 11:00 am Windsor Neck and Back Care Centre

5115 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor

Thursday, March 20th – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Medical Building, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms

5115 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor Thursday, March 20th – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm Medical Building, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms Erie Shores Family Health Team

197 Talbot Street West in Leamington

Friday, March 21st – 11:15 am – 2:20 pm

197 Talbot Street West in Leamington Friday, March 21st – 11:15 am – 2:20 pm Adventure Bay Family Water Park

401 Pitt Street West in Windsor

Wednesday, March 12th – 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

401 Pitt Street West in Windsor Wednesday, March 12th – 9:30 am – 3:00 pm Erie Shores Health Care

194 Talbot Street West, Leamington

Tuesday, March 18th – 8:35 am – 11:45 am

Main Emergency Department entrance, Triage, Emergency Department

194 Talbot Street West, Leamington Tuesday, March 18th – 8:35 am – 11:45 am Main Emergency Department entrance, Triage, Emergency Department Erie Shores Family Health Team

59 Main Street East in Kingsville

Thursday, March 20th – 3:20 pm – 5:40 pm

Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms

59 Main Street East in Kingsville Thursday, March 20th – 3:20 pm – 5:40 pm Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms Malotts Guardian Pharmacy

59 Main Street East in Kingsville

Thursday, March 20th – 3:20 pm – 5:40 pm

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you were exposed at the following sites and are unvaccinated, you are strongly recommended to attend the Dedicated Measles Assessment Clinic at Erie Shores HealthCare tomorrow, March 27th from 8:00am to 8:00pm for vaccination. The clinic is located outside the hospital in a mobile unit.for vaccination. These vaccinations can make the difference between mild or severe symptoms if your exposure has led to infection.