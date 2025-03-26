Possible Public Measles Exposure Locations: Wednesday, March 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 26th, 2025, 5:37pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- South Shore Christian Academy
134 Mill Street East in Leamington
Tuesday, March 18th – 9:00 am – 11:20 am
Wednesday, March 19th – 8:45 am – 11:00 am
- Windsor Neck and Back Care Centre
5115 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor
Thursday, March 20th – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Medical Building, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
- Erie Shores Family Health Team
197 Talbot Street West in Leamington
Friday, March 21st – 11:15 am – 2:20 pm
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park
401 Pitt Street West in Windsor
Wednesday, March 12th – 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
- Erie Shores Health Care
194 Talbot Street West, Leamington
Tuesday, March 18th – 8:35 am – 11:45 am
Main Emergency Department entrance, Triage, Emergency Department
- Erie Shores Family Health Team
59 Main Street East in Kingsville
Thursday, March 20th – 3:20 pm – 5:40 pm
Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
- Malotts Guardian Pharmacy
59 Main Street East in Kingsville
Thursday, March 20th – 3:20 pm – 5:40 pm
If you were exposed at the following sites and are unvaccinated, you are strongly recommended to attend the Dedicated Measles Assessment Clinic at Erie Shores HealthCare tomorrow, March 27th from 8:00am to 8:00pm for vaccination. The clinic is located outside the hospital in a mobile unit.for vaccination. These vaccinations can make the difference between mild or severe symptoms if your exposure has led to infection.
- Pilette Medical Walk in Clinic
4900 Wyandotte Street East Unit 103
Monday, March 24th – 11:30 am – 2:00 pm
Main Entrance, Waiting Room, Patient Assessment Rooms
- Advantage Drug Mart – Guardian Pharmacy
4900 Wyandotte Street East, Unit 103
Monday, March 24th – 11:30 am – 2:00 pm
- Life Labs Medical Laboratory
186 Talbot Street South in Essex
Monday, March 24th – 1:30 pm – 4:45 pm
- Essex Walk in Clinic
186 Talbot Street South in Essex
Monday, March 24th – 1:30 pm – 4:45 pm
