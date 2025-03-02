NEWS >
Pet Of The Week: Meet Working Whiskers Bumpy

Sunday March 2nd, 2025, 12:00pm

City News
0
0

Bumpy (Working Whiskers) – 3 years – Male – Domestic Long Hair

Meet Bumpy, a remarkable cat with a heart as big as his courage. His shyness is a thin veil over a brave spirit that shines through in his daily interactions. Bumpy’s resilience is evident in the way he explores his surroundings, cautiously at first, but with growing confidence. He’s a gentle soul who loves quiet moments and soft whispers of encouragement. Please note that Bumpy should go to a home with experienced cat owners who understand their body language.

Bumpy is a Working Whiskers, meaning he isn’t the ideal candidate for a home-setting. Bumpy is looking for a nice heated garage or barn to make his new home, with someone that will keep a close eye on him while he adjusts to this kind of lifestyle.

