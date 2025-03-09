Pet Of The Week: Hellllooooo Humans! I Am Thelma

Thelma – 11 months – Mixed Breed – Female

Hellllooooo humans! I am Thelma and I am everything you would expect from a puppy! Friendly, energetic, happy and yes even some excitable jumping! I am a wee under socialized when it comes to other dogs…I am initially quite fearful but give me some time to warm up with a respectful dog and I am quite content to interact! Although I am almost a year old, there are still things I will need to learn as unfortunately I haven’t been given any real training. Not jumping on people – I just love people – is one area I need some work! I am very motivated to learn so with some consistent training, I can figure out anything!

Think you are ready for some energy and fun??? Maybe I am the dog for you!