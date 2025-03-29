NEWS >
New Waste Collection Contractor Starts In Windsor Next Week Along With Collection Day Changes

Saturday March 29th, 2025, 8:58am

City News
0
0

A new waste contractor and new collection schedules take effect in Windsor next week.

Miller Waste Services will begin picking up residential waste collection on April 1st, 2025. As part of this new contract, over 40 new jobs have been created in Windsor across operations, maintenance, and support roles.

“Miller Waste is excited to become embedded in the Windsor community,” said Joe Johnson, President of Miller Waste Services. “Miller Waste is a Canadian company; 100% Canadian. We’re a proudly Canadian, family-owned company that believes in investing in the communities we serve. The addition of new local jobs reflects our long-term commitment to Windsor, and we look forward to delivering safe, reliable, and respectful service to residents.”

The Windsor contract includes curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and organics for residential households.

The change in contractors will also see a change in garbage days, shifting to a Tuesday-to-Friday collection schedule.

That means residents who previously had garbage pick-up on Monday will now have their regular collection date shifted to Tuesday; residents with collection on Tuesday will now shift to Wednesday, and so on.

Also, as of April 1st, 2025, the City will no longer be collecting garbage or yard waste in residential alleys. Residents who formerly received alley collection are asked to set all collections at the front curb by 6:00am on their designated collection day unless notified otherwise. Roughly 120 homes not affected by this change have received letters informing them that their waste pick-up location has not changed.

If you have not received your new collection calendar, you can find it online here or call 311 for a copy.

