NEWS >
CloudyNow
12 °C
54 °F
SunnyTue
16 °C
61 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
18 °C
64 °F		Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
8 °C
46 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Maidstone Resident Wins $200,000 Top Prize With Instant Ruby Solitaire

Tuesday March 18th, 2025, 1:50pm

City News
0
0

Spencer Mickle of Maidstone is $200,000 richer after winning a top prize with Instant Ruby Solitaire (Game #2461).

The winning ticket was purchased at Snack’n Run on County Road 46 in Maidstone.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message