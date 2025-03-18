Maidstone Resident Wins $200,000 Top Prize With Instant Ruby Solitaire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 18th, 2025, 1:50pm
Spencer Mickle of Maidstone is $200,000 richer after winning a top prize with Instant Ruby Solitaire (Game #2461).
The winning ticket was purchased at Snack’n Run on County Road 46 in Maidstone.
