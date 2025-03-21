Local Theatre Hosts Wonderfully Magic Evening

Straying from its usual fare, a local venue is playing host to a magical night.

Known more for the plays that grace its stage, the Shadowbox Theatre (located at 103b – 1501 Howard Avenue) will soon have patrons mesmerized in a different way. Taking place on Saturday March 22nd, Magic Box: An Evening of Wonder will be held at the building.

Marking the fourth edition of the series, it’s something that began due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I lived in Los Angeles,” said event organizer and performer, Chris Philpott. “Most of my work was as a screenwriter and film director, which can be a frustrating life. I started inventing magic tricks and fell into advising magicians when they did my tricks on America’s Got Talent and Penn and Teller: Fool Us, which is a ton of fun. Then the pandemic happened and we moved here where we have family. [Performer] Eric Bedard moved here a few years later. He does a lot of high-end gigs and his clients sometimes send private jets to Windsor airport to pick him up. We became fast friends and began meeting other magicians both in Windsor and Detroit.”

Impressed by how good the talent was on both sides of the border, the two decided to put on their first event. In doing so, it continued a long history of magic in the area: Having a huge touring show in the early 20th century, The Great Blackstone would spend his summers in Colon Michigan, which ultimately became known as the Magic Capital of the World. Infamous magic inventor Stewart James was also a postman in Courtright, Ontario.

Getting to know magic clubs in Windsor and Detroit, Philpott and Bedard have found interesting local acts to push the tradition forward.

“First and foremost, we look for magicians who are really good,” said Philpott. “Then we try to think of the type of show we want to put on. In one show we put out tables and had a group of close up magicians do magic at each table. This time we’re doing parlour magic, so we had to think of which performers would work well together. Then there are repertoire considerations — we had Tara McAllister at one show and she does beautiful elegant magic. I wanted to have her back this show, but the centrepiece of her act is similar to something I’ve been working on, so we’ll have her at the next Magic Box.”

As for this event specifically, it includes magicians Philpott, Bedard, Ferran Charles and Dreygon. Regularly performing at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and the Magic Soiree in Detroit, the latter two will bring something different to this edition as well.

Beyond that, the line-up offers a chance to see both experienced and new talent.

“[Bedard] is a seasoned pro,” said Philpott. “He has terrific chops as a close up artist but has also held big stages on cruise ships. He’s the anchor of the show. [Charles] and Dreygon are young guys just making a name for themselves. They went to the annual meeting of the International Brotherhood of Magicians in 2023. [Charles] came in first in the close up competition and Dreygon came in second. After every meeting in the Detroit club, we gather at a bar and do tricks for each other. We magicians call it ‘sessioning.’ It’s a great place for trying out new things and getting feedback. [Charles] and Dreygon are two of the hardest working sessioners there. Dreygon just made his first TV appearance on Fool Us. They both have terrific sleight of hand and also do cool prop magic. They’re going to have great careers.”

When it comes to the fellow organizer himself, Philpott is generally known as an inventor in the community. While he performs and gives lectures, his focus is mainly spent on inventing. Having his work translated into a dozen languages, appearing on TV and stages around the world, it also means that Magic Box shows are often home to effects that have never been seen before.

With many skills transferring over from his time as a film director, Philpott’s performance specialty is mentalism. This entails mind-reading and predictions, but He admits his sleight of hand is “dismal.”

Still, each quality is part of what performers can use to differentiate themselves.

“”While there are very theatrical, even dance-like styles of magic, such as manipulation, Dreygon, [Bedard,] [Charles] and I all subscribe to a more naturalistic style that encourages the magician’s personality to come through. We’re all very different people so we manage to distinguish our personalities pretty easily”

Differentiating performances this way, added diversity is also accomplished by dividing magic into three main categories: Close up, parlour and stage. Repertoires have evolved for all three with card tricks falling under close up magic, props being used for parlour and big illusions for stage performances. Despite this however, lines have gotten blurred over the years. Stage magicians always include card tricks and it’s become more common as big screens are now used frequently.

Outside of live shows, technology is also changing magic in other ways as well.

“In the old days, you learned magic by going to magic shops or joining a magic club,” said Philpott. “Now a lot of young magicians learn via YouTube. I did a lecture tour of 28 American and Canadian cities and its clear that in many cities, club members are getting old while the young kids aren’t coming out to them — it’s sad. A lot of older magicians who could be mentoring someone are not getting the chance and the kids just watch videos focusing on their hands, not personality or style. There are pockets where magic is alive and well at the clubs though. Los Angeles has the Magic Castle. Atlanta, Toronto, Raleigh and Detroit are still going too. If I had to identify one thing that makes these places different, it would be the presence of a few accomplished magicians who are mentors that encourage innovation rather than just teaching how things have always been done.”

Showcasing what it’s all about, Magic Box is an example of what such performances can still offer.

“People should expect to laugh, think, be moved and feel wonder,” said Philpott. “If you haven’t seen magic live, then you should come because it really is different than watching it on TV. It’s so immediate and powerful. Maybe you saw a magic show but it wasn’t very good. Trust me, I’ve seen some bad magic and I feel for you. Don’t jump to the conclusion you don’t like magic period. Come see some really good magicians and then you’ll get it.”

Magic Box: An Evening of Wonder takes place at the Shadowbox Theatre on Saturday, March 22nd. Doors will open at 7:30pm with the show beginning at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or at the door via cash, debit and credit if tickets remain.

Although the event may not feature every trick, the venue’s perfect for at least one type of magic too.

“I still haven’t seen someone saw a person in half close up, so I might have to invent that,” said Philpott. “With 50 seats though, The Shadowbox is a perfect venue for parlour magic. I Love that theatre!”