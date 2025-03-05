Mostly CloudyNow
Leamington Offers Free Transit Rides For Grade 8 Students During March Break

Wednesday March 5th, 2025, 8:30am

Leamington
0
0

The Municipality of Leamington announced the return of its LT-Go Grade 8 Program for a third consecutive year.

As part of this initiative, all Grade 8 students in Leamington will receive a free LT-Go transit pass for unlimited rides during March Break, from Friday, March 7th, 2025, through to and including Sunday, March 16th, 2025. The program provides students with a convenient and free way to travel throughout the community during March Break while fostering independent travel skills and supporting future transit use.

The Municipality is partnering with local schools to distribute the transit passes to ensure easy access.

