Kingsville Welcomes South Essex Community Council To Lions Hall

South Essex Community Council (SECC) has signed on to lease space at Kingsville Lions Hall to expand youth programming and strengthen employment services.

“This is exciting news for the Town and South Essex Community Council,” said Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “The agreement helps them secure a larger venue in Kingsville so they can continue providing programs and services that support the lives of residents.”

“This move also enables us to more effectively work together with partners who want to enhance community services throughout the County,” said Carolyn Warkentin, SECC’s Executive Director. “A space that allows for that growth, helps us provide more integrated and holistic services for the Kingsville community. We are very much looking forward to working together with co-located partners such as the Kingsville Food Bank, and we hope to engage with other community service providers in Windsor-Essex once we are moved in.”

SECC looks forward to welcoming community members into the new space this spring.