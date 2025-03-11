Hockeyfest Coming To Windsor



HockeyFest in support of the Flo Walker Stardust Fund and mental health initiatives in Windsor will take place at Festival Plaza on May 10th and 11th.

HockeyFest will offer the traditional HockeyFest tournament formatting with divisions for all ages and skill levels with a guarantee of four games minimum. Each registered player will receive a complimentary ticket to attend an evening concert hosted by The Reklaws, featuring Nate Haller and Griffin Palmer.

Teams will consist of a maximum of 7 players of all ages, including goalie and will cost $565.00 all in. Teams will have the ability to add 3 additional players per team at $50/player. Registration is open to the public starting Friday, March 7th at Festival Plaza on the Windsor riverfront.

“We are thrilled for the City of Windsor to serve as the host community for HockeyFest this year. Downtown Windsor will be buzzing with excitement as another unforgettable event arrives in our community. Thank you to HockeyFest and the Reklaws for bringing the world’s largest street hockey festival to Windsor, and for the work you’re doing to raise money for mental health initiatives both nationally and locally, to support folks in need. Thank you to our partners at Tourism Windsor Essex for continuing to attract unique experiences to our region year after year. While folks are celebrating HockeyFest, I encourage everyone to stop by Museum Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum to see HOCKEY – an exhibition celebrating Canada’s game with a one-of-a-kind traveling exhibition on through May 11th. The display uses photographs and reproductions of key artifacts, memorabilia and works of art to present hockey highlights from yesterday and today, and looks at how the sport has influenced our lives. Building Windsor’s Future is tied to events that help to Strengthen the Core of Downtown Windsor, and that showcase the amenities and experiences that are attracting new investments, businesses, residents and visitors to Windsor and the surrounding region during this exciting time of growth for our community” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

For more info visit www.hockeyfestgameon.com.