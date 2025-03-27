Greenway Gates Stolen

Two 12’ gates preventing motorized vehicles from accessing the Cypher Systems Group Greenway in Essex have been stolen.

“As crews were undertaking maintenance along the Greenway trail systems in preparation for spring, it was discovered that the two 12’ gates at the Pinkerton intersection of the greenway trail had been completely removed,” said Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Service. “Removing these steel gates would have required a significant amount of coordination by the perpetrators, including removal with tools and loading the heavy gates into a large trailer.”

Replacement is expected to cost several thousand dollars.

ERCA is asking anyone noticing unlawful or suspicious activities at conservation areas or along trails to report them to the police.

Earlier this month, a significant fire ravaged Tremblay Beach Conservation Area. While nearly 40 acres of the wetland were burned and kept fire crews on scene for several hours, fortunately, no infrastructure was damaged. The Lakeshore Fire Department believes the fire resulted from an unpermitted open burn within the conservation area.

“These types of incidents impact the use of conservation areas by the public and can result in many thousands of dollars in repairs and replacement costs,” Money added. “If someone sees activities that seem amiss or could lead to damages, we encourage them to contact local authorities.”

ERCA is also asking if anyone has information about the missing gates to contact the OPP’s non-emergency number or report it anonymously through Crimestoppers at www.catchcrooks.com.