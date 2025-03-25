Erie Shores HealthCare Launches Dedicated Measles Assessment Clinic

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) has launched a new dedicated Measles Assessment Clinic to provide specialized care for patients experiencing measles symptoms. The new clinic, staffed by registered nurses and registered practical nurses, will open daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm effective immediately.

Located outside the hospital in a mobile unit, the Measles Assessment Clinic aims to ensure patients who require hospital-level assessment or treatment for suspected or confirmed measles receive timely and safe care, while minimizing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“We’re committed to keeping our patients, staff, and community safe during this outbreak,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare. “By opening this dedicated Measles Clinic, we’re able to better serve individuals with measles symptoms and reduce the risk of

exposure to others visiting our hospital, particularly in the Emergency Department.” Patients experiencing measles symptoms who feel they require hospital assessment or care should visit the Measles Assessment Clinic. To minimize the risk of spreading infection, ESHC advises patients to call ahead to 519-326-2373 ext. 4400 when possible, allowing staff to prepare appropriately.

In addition to the clinic, active screening at hospital entrances will continue daily from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, ensuring rapid identification and management of suspected measles cases.

Residents experiencing mild measles symptoms who DO NOT require hospital care are encouraged to self-isolate and contact their Primary Care provider or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit for guidance. If you know you have been exposed and do not require hospital-level

care, there is no need for you to visit the hospital or the Measles Clinic.