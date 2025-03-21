Construction Planned At Riverside Library Branch
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 21st, 2025, 9:02am
Those who attend the Riverside Branch of the Windsor Public Library are being warned about some upcoming construction work and noise.
Starting Monday, March 24th, 2025, the Branch will undergo internal construction to upgrade our air conditioning system in preparation for the summer months.
The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.
