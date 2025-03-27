SunnyNow
11 °C
52 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
14 °C
57 °F		ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
15 °C
59 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Coming To Leamington

Thursday March 27th, 2025, 1:20pm

Leamington
0
0

Starting in April, the Leamington will undertake significant infrastructure improvements, including sewer separation, updated street lighting, and road reconstruction on multiple local streets. Construction is anticipated to be complete by November 2025, weather permitting.
Affected Roads:

  • Queens Avenue (Selkirk Avenue to John Street)
  • John Street (Queens Avenue to Elliott Street)
  • Albert Street (Talbot Street West to Cul-de-sac)
  • Baird Avenue (John Street to Selkirk Avenue)
  • Elliott Street (Talbot Street West to Smith Avenue) Otton Lane

Detours will be clearly marked, and access for local traffic will be maintained wherever possible.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message