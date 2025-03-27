Construction Coming To Leamington

Starting in April, the Leamington will undertake significant infrastructure improvements, including sewer separation, updated street lighting, and road reconstruction on multiple local streets. Construction is anticipated to be complete by November 2025, weather permitting.

Affected Roads:

Queens Avenue (Selkirk Avenue to John Street)

John Street (Queens Avenue to Elliott Street)

Albert Street (Talbot Street West to Cul-de-sac)

Baird Avenue (John Street to Selkirk Avenue)

Elliott Street (Talbot Street West to Smith Avenue) Otton Lane

Detours will be clearly marked, and access for local traffic will be maintained wherever possible.