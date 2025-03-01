City Issues Clarification On Tunnel Bus Rider Fees

The city of Windsor is issues a clarification on the fees for the Tunnel Bus.

The City says that until the tunnel bus service ends at a date to be determined, fares will remain unchanged, and every passenger will continue to pay the applicable fare on cross-border travel between Windsor and Detroit.

Current Fare Structure:

One-Way: $10.00

Roundtrip: $20.00

Debit and credit cards cannot be used on the bus. When paying with cash, exact fare is required, as operators cannot make change or provide refunds for overpayments.

Regular Tunnel Bus service does not accommodate special events.

For further details, please contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519-944-4111 or dial 311 for assistance.