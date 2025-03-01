CloudyNow
-5 °C
23 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
-4 °C
25 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

City Issues Clarification On Tunnel Bus Rider Fees

Saturday March 1st, 2025, 8:54am

City News
0
0

The city of Windsor is issues a clarification on the fees for the Tunnel Bus.

The City says that until the tunnel bus service ends at a date to be determined, fares will remain unchanged, and every passenger will continue to pay the applicable fare on cross-border travel between Windsor and Detroit.

Current Fare Structure:

  • One-Way: $10.00
  • Roundtrip: $20.00

Debit and credit cards cannot be used on the bus. When paying with cash, exact fare is required, as operators cannot make change or provide refunds for overpayments.

Regular Tunnel Bus service does not accommodate special events.

For further details, please contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519-944-4111 or dial 311 for assistance.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message