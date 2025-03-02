Amherstburg Festivals Make Top 100 List

Four festivals in Amherstburg made Festivals and Events Ontario 2025 Top 100 Festivals & Events.

The winning festivals were:

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival

Amherstburg TRUEfest

Amherstburg Uncommon Festival

Submissions from members were received for consideration in the fall of 2024 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2025 Top 100 Awards were given out on Wednesday, February 26th during FEO’s Annual Conference “SYNERGY” in Kitchener.

Also locally, Bright Lights Windsor and Chatham Retrofest made the top 100 list.