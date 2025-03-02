Mainly SunnyNow
-6 °C
20 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
0 °C
32 °F		Increasing CloudinessMon
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Festivals Make Top 100 List

Sunday March 2nd, 2025, 8:32am

Amherstburg
0
0

Four festivals in Amherstburg made Festivals and Events Ontario 2025 Top 100 Festivals & Events.

The winning festivals were:

  • Amherstburg Open Air Weekends
  • Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival
  • Amherstburg TRUEfest
  • Amherstburg Uncommon Festival

Submissions from members were received for consideration in the fall of 2024 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2025 Top 100 Awards were given out on Wednesday, February 26th during FEO’s Annual Conference “SYNERGY” in Kitchener.

Also locally, Bright Lights Windsor and Chatham Retrofest made the top 100 list.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message