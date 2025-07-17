Gas Line Break And Fire On Ottawa Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 17th, 2025, 8:02am
Emergency crews are on scene in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street for a structure fire and natural gas line break.
The call came in around 5:00am.
Roads in the area are closed.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook