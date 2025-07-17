Windsor-Essex

Gas Line Break And Fire On Ottawa Street

Thursday July 17th, 2025, 8:02am

Fires
Emergency crews are on scene in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street for a structure fire and natural gas line break.

The call came in around 5:00am.

Roads in the area are closed.

