Two Pedestrians Injured In Collision

Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that resulted in injuries to two pedestrians.

Police say that shortly after 4:30pm on July 17th, 2025 a vehicle travelling northbound on Princess Avenue attempted to turn right onto Tecumseh Road East and struck two women who were crossing at a crosswalk.

One of the women sustained injuries that were initially believed to be life-threatening but were later assessed as less serious following medical treatment. The second pedestrian also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorist remained at the scene following the collision.

The area was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit examined the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.