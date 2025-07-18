Two Arrested After Home Invasion And Armed Robbery In South Windsor

Windsor Police have arrested two men in connection with a home invasion and knifepoint robbery that occurred earlier this month.

Police say that shortly before 2:00am on July 5th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue. They say that two male suspects had unlawfully entered the residence and confronted the occupants, who were asleep at the time.

One of the suspects, brandishing a knife, demanded the victims turn over their cellphones and other electronics. The suspects ultimately fled the scene with six cellphones.

No physical injuries were reported.

Shortly before 2:30am, on July 15th, 2025, officers located and arrested one suspect in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East. The second suspect was taken into custody around 3 p.m. the following day in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

A 46-year-old and a 45-year-old have been charged.