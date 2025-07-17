Leamington Announces Waterfront Market Plaza And Parking Lot Expansion

The Municipality of Leamington is moving ahead with the Waterfront Market Plaza and Parking Lot Expansion Project.

The Waterfront Market Plaza and Parking Lot Expansion Project, located at the foot of Erie Street South, will enhance the waterfront area with new amenities and improved infrastructure. Once complete, the space will offer a dynamic, year-round venue for community events, tourism, and recreation.

“We’re creating a space that’s accessible, welcoming, and built with the needs of our community in mind,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Whether you’re attending a market, enjoying a performance, or spending time with family, the Waterfront Market Plaza will offer something for everyone.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Key Features of the Project Include:

Playground – A modern, accessible space for children and families.

Vendor/market area – A dedicated zone for local artisans, markets, and community gatherings.

Multi-use stage – Supporting live performances and community programming.

Washroom facilities – Improved public amenities to support increased usage.

Food plaza – Communal tables for eating, gathering, and socializing.

Parking lot expansion – Increased capacity for visitors and event attendees.

Food truck area – Designated space to host mobile food vendors.

Boulevard enhancements – Landscaping and pathways to improve walkability.

Public art sculpture – A featured installation to reflect community identity and creativity.

Timeline: