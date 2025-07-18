Major Power Outage Affecting East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 17th, 2025, 8:01pm
A significant power outage is affecting East Windsor at this hour.
Enwin Utilities is reporting an outage to 14,303 customers in East Windsor, including Riverside, Forest Glade, East Riverside and Fontainebleau.
There’s no word on the cause nor the expected time for resumption of service.
