NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Major Power Outage Affecting East Windsor

Thursday July 17th, 2025, 8:01pm

City News
0
0

A significant power outage is affecting East Windsor at this hour.

Enwin Utilities is reporting an outage to 14,303 customers in East Windsor, including Riverside, Forest Glade, East Riverside and Fontainebleau.

There’s no word on the cause nor the expected time for resumption of service.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message