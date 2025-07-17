City Of Windsor Launches Live At The Square Free Concert Series

The City of Windsor is ready to kick off Live at the Square. This free music series starts this Friday, July 18th, 2025, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the new City Hall Square with local singer-songwriter Ron Leary.

With funding through Enbridge Fueling Futures, the City offers this free series and feature a diverse lineup of performers representing the rich creativity of Windsor and the surrounding region.

Concerts take place Friday evenings through October 31st, 2025 (weather permitting).

Visit the Live at the Square web page for up-to-date information on concert times, musicians scheduled for this series, and other programming opportunities for City Hall Square.