Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Drug Bust In Leamington

Thursday July 17th, 2025, 1:58pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Police have charged four individuals following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.

OPP say that on Friday July 11th, 2025, they executed a search warrant at an address on Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged under the Criminal Code.

Four people have been charged.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message