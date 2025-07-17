Drug Bust In Leamington

Police have charged four individuals following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.

OPP say that on Friday July 11th, 2025, they executed a search warrant at an address on Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged under the Criminal Code.

Four people have been charged.