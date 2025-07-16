David Musyj Will Not Return To Windsor Regional Hospital

David Musyj is staying in London and will not be returning to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Musyj, who was seconded to London Heath Sciences Centre more than a year ago to lead that organization through ongoing operational and fiscal challenges, confirmed that he will not be returning to WRH. Following consultation with Ontario’s Minister of Health, it has been decided that he will be staying on at LHSC for an extended period of time as work continues to ensure that LHSC’s recovery stays on track.

“As you know, my Windsor team is close to my heart. I want to sincerely thank the Board, leadership team, staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, and Windsor-Essex residents for their

unwavering support throughout my career. I have had an exceptional journey at WRH and will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that Windsor’s new hospital becomes a reality.”

Karen Riddell, who stepped in as Acting President and CEO in David’s absence while also continuing her role as Chief Nursing Executive plans to retire from the hospital no later than March 31st, 2026.

“Karen has been an exceptional leader for WRH in both her past and present roles and we will greatly miss her talents, her compassion for nursing and her dedication to her colleagues, patients and families over several decades. Congratulations, Karen, on a very well-earned retirement” said Ian McLeod, the Chair of the Board of Directors for Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital plans to initiate a recruitment process for a new President and CEO, as well as separately for a new Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President, later this summer.

In the interim, Riddell continues to serve as Acting President and CEO of WRH, pending her planned retirement in the spring of 2026.