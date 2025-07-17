Windsor-Essex

Suspect Arrested After Counterfeit Scam

Thursday July 17th, 2025, 1:54pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a fraud and theft investigation – just two months after he was charged in a similar incident.

Police say that shortly before 7:00pm on July 15th, 2025, officers responded to a reported fraud in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers learned that two individuals had arranged the sale of a drone through an online marketplace and met in person to complete the transaction. During the exchange, the buyer handed over $640 in counterfeit bills and quickly fled the area on a motorcycle with the drone. The seller soon realized the money was fake.

No physical injuries were reported.

Through investigation, officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested him at a residence in the 1200 block of Isabelle Place shortly before 11:00pm that night.

Jacob Jubinville, 27, has been charged with:

• Fraud under $5,000
• Theft under $5,000
• Possession of counterfeit money
• Uttering counterfeit money
• Possession of property obtained by crime
• Operation while prohibited

