WSO Maestro Faces Health Challenge Again

For the second time, Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s (WSO) Maestro Robert Franz is dealing with a cancer diagnosis. After successfully undergoing cancer treatment three years ago, Franz has once again been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He began treatment at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, two weeks ago.

“In January after many tests, my Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma returned,” explains Franz. “I have an amazing team working with me at the Windsor Cancer Centre. I began treatment two weeks ago. I have a significant protocol to go through for the next three months. That will be followed by a stem cell transplant at the end of spring. I can assure you I will attack this as intensely as humanly possible and that I am ready for the fight.”

Franz has been the Music Director of the WSO for the past 12 years. His boundless energy and artistic expertise have been a staple in the Windsor Essex community, and he is recognized as the face of live music in the region.

Franz was scheduled to conduct the WSO’s remaining OnStage and Café concerts and they will now be led by Resident Conductor, Geoffrey Larson. Franz will lead the two final Masterworks concerts, Lucid Dreams Cello Concerto on March 22 and 23 and the season’s closing concert, Masterworks Tchaikovsky on May 3rd and 4th.

Throughout this difficult time, Maestro Franz remains optimistic and is receiving excellent care and has a comprehensive treatment plan in place. His medical team is confident in his ability to continue his fight, and he is committed to staying active, both in his treatment and in leading the orchestra with the passion that has made him a beloved figure in our community.