Windsor Resident Wins $1 Million In Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw

Harold Worotny of Windsor won a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on January 8th, 2025.

Worotny, a father of one, has been playing the lottery with OLG since he was old enough to play. He purchases his LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX tickets weekly, always using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections and saying ‘yes’ to ENCORE. Harold is now celebrating his first big win, courtesy of the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

“It was late in the evening, when I realized we were out of milk, so I decided to go for a walk to pick some up. While I was in line to pay, I kept thinking there was something else I needed to do. That’s when it hit me–I needed to check my tickets,” he said.

“Today is my birthday, and I’m walking out of here with $1 million! This is by far the best birthday and retirement present I could have ever received,” he said. “I wish everyone could feel this joy!”

With his windfall, he plans to pay some bills and is considering purchasing a home.

The winning ticket was purchased at I & A Variety on Howard Avenue in Windsor.