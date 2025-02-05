WEATHER: Wednesday February 5th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 5th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday February 5th, 2025.
Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook