WEATHER: Wednesday February 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 19th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday February 19th, 2025.
Increasing cloudiness. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
