WEATHER: Wednesday February 12th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 12th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday February 12th, 2025.
Cloudy. Snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
