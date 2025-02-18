WEATHER: Tuesday February 18th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday February 18th, 2025..
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.
