ClearNow
-17 °C
1 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
-9 °C
16 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-5 °C
23 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday February 18th, 2025

Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday February 18th, 2025..

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message