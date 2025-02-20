WEATHER: Thursday February 20th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 20th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday February 20th, 2025.
Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
