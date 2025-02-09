WEATHER: Sunday February 9th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 9th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday February 9th, 2025.
Cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 2 or low.
