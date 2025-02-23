CloudyNow
WEATHER: Sunday February 23rd, 2025

Sunday February 23rd, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday February 23rd, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11.

