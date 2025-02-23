WEATHER: Sunday February 23rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 23rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday February 23rd, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook