WEATHER: Saturday February 8th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday February 8th, 2025.
Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook