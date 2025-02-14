WEATHER: Friday February 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 14th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 14th, 2025.
Mainly sunny. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate
