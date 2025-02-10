UWindsor Moving Forward With Plans To Centralize Certain Campus Services And Streamline Some Administrative Support

The University is moving ahead with changes on campus as they continue to address a predicted $30M budget shortfall for the 2025/2026 school year.

In a memo sent out to staff on Monday, President Robert Gordon said the University is actively identifying cost-saving measures and efficiency opportunities university-wide while prioritizing the academic mission and the student experience.

“Across campus, deans are exploring resource optimization for teaching and learning, and adjustments are being made to services and staffing, such as those announced last fall regarding non-union employees,” Gordon said.

In November, the University eliminated eight non-union staff and made title/salary adjustments for certain positions (executive director to director, director to manager). Five vacant positions were also eliminated, and another two will be eliminated following retirement.

“As part of proposed strategic reimagining, the University is moving forward with plans to centralize certain campus services and streamline some administrative support,” he said.

Specific details will not be discussed publicly until all employees affected by these changes have been notified, which the University said will happen in the coming weeks.

“Please be assured that all staff-related changes will adhere fully to applicable collective agreements. Human Resources will work to make the transition as smooth and supportive as possible, assisting with meetings and providing targeted support and resources,” Gordon said.