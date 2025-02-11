Snow System On The Way For Wednesday Evening

Another round of winter weather is on the way.

Environment Canada says to expect snow, freezing rain and rain likely late Wednesday into Thursday.

Snowfall associated with a low-pressure system is likely to occur in the area beginning late Wednesday afternoon or evening. Confidence in the exact track of the low pressure system is uncertain at this point. Still, it is likely that snow will transition to freezing rain or rain later Wednesday night with temperatures expected to rise above the freezing mark.

If the track of the low shifts farther south, more of the precipitation would fall as snow which would increase snowfall amounts.

Regardless of the track of the weather system, hazardous travel conditions are likely Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.