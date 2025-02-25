Scarehouse Windsor Named Finalist For Innovator Of The Year At The Southern Ontario Tourism Conference

Scarehouse Windsor has been named a finalist for the Innovator of the Year Award at the Southern Ontario Tourism Conference. This award recognizes businesses, programs, events, or immersive experiences that lead with innovation and ignite transformation within Ontario’s Southwest (OSW) tourism landscape.

Owned and operated by Shawn Lippert and Dario Silvaggi, Scarehouse Windsor is the only nominee from Windsor-Essex across all categories.

“This award means a lot to us. We have worked so hard over the last 18 years to build Scarehouse into what it is today,” said Lippert. “This recognition is a confirmation that we really do mean a lot to the tourism industry, not only locally but to the wider Region.”

One key innovation that sets Scarehouse Windsor apart is its immersive dinner experiences, blending high-end hospitality with the thrill of interactive storytelling. Born from the owners’ backgrounds in hospitality, these themed dinners cater to a broader audience, including those who may not typically visit a Haunted Attraction.

Guests are seated in specially designed themed dining rooms, each featuring its own storyline, special effects, and live interactions. Whether it’s the séance room or the ominous black-and-white Frankenstein chamber, each space uses lighting, sound effects, pneumatic triggers, and live actors to fully immerse guests.

“We’ve designed different rooms where people can return multiple times and have a totally different experience each visit,” Lippert added. “This ensures that every dinner is a fresh and exciting experience, encouraging repeat visits.”

The Innovation Awards Gala will take place at the Southern Ontario Tourism Conference on March 4th, 2025, in Brantford.