Russell Peters Returns To The Colosseum Stage

Russell Peters visits Caesars Windsor for a night of comedy on Thursday, September 11th.

Russell Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Comics of All Time.” He started doing stand-up at 19 at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next 15 years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the United Kingdom. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV Comedy Now! special and soon became the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007.

Peters has set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena, where he broke the U.K. attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

Subsequent tours were captured in successful Showtime and Comedy Central specials, including Outsourced, Red, White, and Brown, and The Green Card Tour. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. His Deported World Tour, which saw over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries, culminated in the special Russell Peters Deported, which aired on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th.