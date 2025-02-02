Ringing In The Year Of The Snake At Devonshire Mall
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 5:30pm
Lunar New Year celebrations took place at Devonshire Mall Sunday with the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association.
Cultural performances, booths and crafts were enjoyed by attendees to celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake.
@windsoritedotca The Lunar New Year began on January 29 and the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) will be organizing community events to celebrate the most festive occasion on the Chinese calendar. Around the world, many countries and cultures observe and celebrate the lunar new year. In Chinese tradition, it is a time for families to be together after a long year of hard work and, in many instances, separation. During the Chinese New Year, the world’s largest annual human migration occurs as Chinese people travel far and wide, in China and the around the globe, to be with their loved ones. This will be the first opportunity to mark the occasion since the lifting of health restrictions and the ECCCA looks forward to celebrating the Year of the Snake with the Windsor-Essex community. The snake occupies the sixth position of the Chinese Zodiac and is associated with wisdom, charm, elegance, and transformation. This year’s ECCCA CNY activities will include the following: Sunday, February 2, 2025: Chinese New Year Celebration (Year of the Snake) at Devonshire Mall Saturday, February 22, 2025: ECCCA’s 50th Annual Chinese New Year Gala at Ciociaro Club of Windsor #windsorite #windsorontario #yqg #yearofthesnake #lunarnewyear #chinesenewyear2025 #devonshiremall ♬ Chinese New Year – Melodion
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook