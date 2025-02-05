Police Training Exercise This Friday At Both Hospitals

Windsor Regional Hospital, Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and Emergency Management Ontario, will be conducting a regional emergency disaster drill at both campuses on Friday, February 7th.

The exercises simulate a disaster scenario and provides an opportunity to test emergency response capabilities to a potential community disaster.

Patient care will not be impacted or delayed due to this exercise. However, there will be a heavier than normal presence of emergency personnel and activity around each Emergency Department. Switchboard will make clear that this is only a test of a Code Orange scenario and repeatedly note this is only a test.

Public signage will be in place noting that the activity represents a training exercise and not a response to an actual disaster. Security and public affairs staff will be on site for the duration of the training exercise to eliminate any potential confusion among patients, staff and visitors.