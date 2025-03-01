PHOTOS: 11th Annual Polar Plunge Leaps Downtown
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 28th, 2025, 7:53pm
Crowds of Windsorites were freezin’ for a reason in front of the International Aquatic and Training Centre for the 11th Annual local Polar Plunge.
The 2025 Polar Plunge is an effort between local law enforcement agencies and St. Clair College to bring out a community event to support the Special Olympics.
