Mostly CloudyNow
10 °C
51 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
-5 °C
23 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
-2 °C
28 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: 11th Annual Polar Plunge Leaps Downtown

Friday February 28th, 2025, 7:53pm

Community Photos
0
0

Crowds of Windsorites were freezin’ for a reason in front of the International Aquatic and Training Centre for the 11th Annual local Polar Plunge.

The 2025 Polar Plunge is an effort between local law enforcement agencies and St. Clair College to bring out a community event to support the Special Olympics.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message