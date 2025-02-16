Pet Of The Week: Meet Haully

Haully – 6 years – Female

I am a bit of a rebel, and you need to know I am the one who will be calling the shots. I will tell you I don’t like it here at the shelter one bit, so I went to a foster home. Based on what my foster human reports, don’t expect to see me for several days as I get used to my new home. She thought it was worth it when I decided I liked what I heard, smelled and saw and turned into her new bestie, sitting on her lap, purring as she pet me. And she knew just how much petting I’ll tolerate and stopped before she got a firsthand taste of my spicy side…actually I’m the one who got the taste as I nipped her hand…but let’s move on to the nice things she said. She thinks I’ll do best in a quiet adult home with a patient adopter who will let me adjust on my own terms and I couldn’t agree more. Do you think I’m worth your wait?